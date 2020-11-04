Robert Joins List of Former Barons to Win Rawlings Gold Glove Award

November 4, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Last night former Birmingham Barons Outfielder, Luis Robert, was named the American League Rawlings Gold Glove winner in Center Field. Robert becomes the first Baron to win a Gold Glove after playing at Regions Field, and the first Baron to win a Gold Glove in Center Field since Aaron Rowand in 2007.

Signed as a free agent in May of 2017 by the Chicago White Sox, Robert has already become a super star in the Windy City. Entering the 2020 season, Robert was tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox farm system (No. 3 overall), and he did not disappoint as he hit 11 home runs, 47 hits, and 31 RBI's in 56 games. Even more impressive than his offensive production was his .994 fielding percentage and one error in 154 chances. He led all American League outfielders in total chances, along with 151 putouts, and he ranked sixth in defensive WAR (1.0). Robert also ranked among the American League leaders in Center Field in runs prevented (tied for second, with five), outs above average (tied for second with seven) and defensive runs saved (tied for seventh with eight).

After making his debut for the Barons in late April of 2019, Robert would shine in Birmingham as he recorded a .314 batting average with 71 hits, eight home runs, and 29 RBI's in 56 games. Robert impressed in the field as well, as he recorded a .987 fielding percentage while committing just four errors. Robert would be named to the 2019 Southern League All-Star game and become the first Barons player since Tim Anderson (2015) to be named the All-Star game Most Valuable Player.

Robert is the 11th former Birmingham player to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, with the last coming in 2019 with Second Baseman Yolmer Sanchez.

Former Birmingham players to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award include:

Birmingham Barons:

- Norman Siebern (1958) - LF

- Robin Ventura (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1998, 1999) - 3B

- Mike Cameron (2001, 2003, 2006) - CF

- Aaron Rowand (2007) - CF

- Mark Buehrle (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) - P

- Jake Peavy (2012) - P

- Yolmer Sanchez (2019) - 2B

Birmingham A's:

- Joe Rudi (Birmingham A's - 1974, 1975, 1976) - LF

- Manny Trillo (Birmingham A's - 1979, 1981, 1982) - 2B

Birmingham Black Barons:

- Willie Mays (1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968) - CF

About Rawling Gold Glove Award - Since its creation in 1957, the Rawlings Gold Glove® Award has been the benchmark by which defense at all positions on the diamond is measured. Throughout its 63-year history, the Gold Glove has maintained its standard as one of the most coveted awards in the sport and continues to honor the "Finest in the Field."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 4, 2020

Robert Joins List of Former Barons to Win Rawlings Gold Glove Award - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.