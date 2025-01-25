Robert Church Shines with 10 Points
January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
Robert Church shines with 10 points (5G, 5A) as the Rush take down the FireWolves in a thrilling 17-13 victory!
