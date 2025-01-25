Sports stats



Albany FireWolves

Robert Church Shines with 10 Points

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video


Robert Church shines with 10 points (5G, 5A) as the Rush take down the FireWolves in a thrilling 17-13 victory!
Check out the Albany FireWolves Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central