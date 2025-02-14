Robert Church Scores Three in Huge Road Win

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Robert Church scored a hat trick that included a pair of important 3rd quarter goals for the Saskatchewan Rush, & also had 4 assists in a 16-13 win over Calgary.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.