Robert Church Scores Three in Huge Road Win
February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Robert Church scored a hat trick that included a pair of important 3rd quarter goals for the Saskatchewan Rush, & also had 4 assists in a 16-13 win over Calgary.
