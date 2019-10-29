Robbins, Sanvido Tally, T-Bolts Set Attendance Record, Fall to Peoria

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - This morning at the Ford Center, the Evansville Thunderbolts and Rivermen entertained a record-setting crowd of 7,009 fans, most from area schools, in a well-fought matchup. The game had no lack of skill and physicality, with dazzling goals on both sides, including by Brendan Robbins, who picked up his first goal, while Connor Sanvido, who now has two goals in four games as a rookie. The Thunderbolts will be back at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 2nd for the Thunderbolts' Mossy Oak night, featuring specialty Mossy Oak jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Down 1-0 in the first period, Robbins swooped into the Rivermen zone, swung his way around the defender, and in the process, around goaltender Eric Levine, scoring the game-tying goal at 7:32, from Stanislav Dzahkov, who gets his first point in his first game as a Thunderbolt. Peoria would score in the second period to lead 2-1, followed by an early third period goal to lead 3-1. Then later in the third period, which the Thunderbolts had many of their better opportunities in, Scott Donohue would feed the puck to the far point to Kenton Helgesen, who in turn fed it to the near face-off circle, onto the stick of a waiting Sanvido, and rifled into the back of the net to bring Evansville back to within a single goal, at the 9:20 mark. Helgesen, signed this morning, joined Dzahkov, as Thunderbolts tallying a point in their first game in an Evansville uniform. Darren McCormick would score a lacrosse-style goal later in the period, a move known as the Michigan Move, to put the game away, 4-2 for Peoria.

Sanvido and Robbins had the Evansville goals, while Donohue, Helgesen and Dzahkov picked up an assist each. Braeden Ostepchuk made 29 saves. The Thunderbolts turn their attention to the back-to-back President's Cup champions, the Huntsville Havoc, who they face twice this upcoming weekend. After Friday night in Huntsville, the two teams meet at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 2ndfor the Thunderbolts' Mossy Oak night, featuring specialty Mossy Oak jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. Puck drop is slated for 7:15pm CT.

