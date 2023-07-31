Robberse, Kloffenstein Traded to Cardinals

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays made a trade Sunday with the St. Louis Cardinals involving right-handed pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate. Robberse and Kloffenstein head to the Cardinals organization in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks.

Robberse, 21, made 23 starts for the Fisher Cats the past two seasons and recently represented the Blue Jays in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. In 18 starts with New Hampshire this year, he went 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA and struck out 86 batters in 88.2 innings.

The Zeist, Netherlands native signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent on July 24, 2019. In 66 career games, 62 starts, Robberse has a 14-19 record with a 3.73 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 299 innings. At the time of Sunday's trade, Robberse was ranked the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 4 pitching prospect in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB.com.

Kloffenstein, 22, made 36 appearances, 35 starts for the Fisher Cats over the past two seasons. In 17 starts this year, he went 5-5 and was among the Eastern League leaders in ERA (2nd, 3.24), strikeouts (4th, 105), innings pitched (3rd, 89), average against (5th, .236), and WHIP (7th, 1.27).

The Magnolia, Texas native was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Magnolia High School. Kloffenstein was a Northwest League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2019. In 80 career appearances, 79 starts, he is 18-23 with a 4.57 ERA and 398 strikeouts in 368.2 innings.

Robberse and Kloffenstein have been assigned to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. This is the first time both have been promoted to the Triple-A level in their respective careers. MLB.com has ranked Robberse the No. 6 Cardinals prospect, and Kloffenstein joins the list at No. 23.

Hicks, 26, has pitched in 187 Major League games over five seasons, posting a career 3.98 ERA with 233 strikeouts in 219.1 innings. He was selected by the Cardinals with the 105th overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Cypress Creek (Texas) High School and made his MLB debut on March 29, 2018. Hicks is one of the hardest throwers in the majors and has been clocked as throwing as hard as 105 miles per hour.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. and return home for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils next Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

