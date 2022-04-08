Rob Hill Returning for Season #3 Behind the Mic

LA CROSSE, WIS. - While the La Crosse Loggers continue to build their on-field roster for the upcoming 2022 campaign, they will have a familiar face, and voice, calling all of the action again this summer as the club announced today that Rob Hill will return for his third season as the team's play-by-play broadcaster.

Hill, who hails from the Chicagoland area, and has worked in the broadcast booth for both the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association, and the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G-League prior to taking the head mic for the La Crosse in 2020. He is a graduate of the Illinois School of Media, where he received his associates degree in TV & Radio Broadcasting.

Away from the diamond, Hill also serves as a sports writer for his beloved Chicago White Sox and the Oklahoma City Thunder on SBNation.com and is one of the hosts of the Nick N' Rob Show on Sportstownchicago.com.

Hill will once again be the lead broadcaster for the video broadcasts of all 36 Logger home games in 2022 that can be viewed free of charge by clicking on the "Watch Games Live" icon at LaCrosseLoggers.com. He will also call all of the play-by-play action of each Loggers road game that can be heard through the Loggers listening app by downloading the Mixlr app on Android or IOS, click "Listen" and search for the La Crosse Loggers.

Hill's first broadcast of the summer will air when the Loggers open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

