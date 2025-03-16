Sports stats



NLL San Diego Seals

Rob Hellyer with 6 Goals vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
An afternoon to remember for Rob Hellyer, who scored a sock trick, 5 assists and the 300th goal of his career.

