Rob Hellyer with 6 Goals vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







An afternoon to remember for Rob Hellyer, who scored a sock trick, 5 assists and the 300th goal of his career.

Roll the Hellyer highlight reel Ã°Å¸"Â½Ã¯Â¸Â

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.