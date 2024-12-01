Rob Hellyer Makes Huge Impact in 1st Seals Game
December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
ROBBIE WHO?
Rob Hellyer gets the hat trick +3 assists in his @SealsLax debut, an 18-15 W!
