Rob Brooks Named Wolves New Athletic Trainer

Hey Wolves fans, help us welcome Rob Brooks to our team as he will be the new Athletic Trainer for the coming season! He comes to us heavily qualified. Rob has been with the Watertown Rapids since they started (4 yrs?) also been with Indian River for 6 yrs. Rob has worked at SUNY Potsdam, and Volcano Vista High School in New Mexico. He also completed an internship for ESPN at Disney. He earned a Master's Degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam and a Bachelors Degree in Athletic Training from the University of Southern Maine. He has covered everything from baseball, Division 1 hockey, football, 2 Boston Marathons, Special Olympics and Senior Little League World Series. Rob has also covered National Championship Wrestling and the National Senior Track and Field Championships in New Mexico. Rob is also a certified CPR/AED/First Aid instructor for the Red Cross. So Wolves fans, get your popcorn ready as we look to defend the championship. Let's Go Wolves!!!!

