Roansy Contreras Named Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the Week

May 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Right-hander Roansy Contreras has been named the Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending May 23, 2021.

Contreras made one start this week, earning the win on Tuesday night at Harrisburg. In 6.2 innings, Contreras allowed two hits, one walk, and struck out six in a 2-1 victory for the Curve. Tuesday's outing was the longest this season by an Altoona starter this season and improved his record to 2-0.

Entering play on Tuesday, the 21-year-old right-hander stands as one of five qualified pitchers in all of minor league baseball with a 0.00 ERA. He also ranks 5th in WHIP (0.57) and is T-6th in batting average against (.119) among all minor league pitchers.

Contreras has thrown 17.2 scoreless innings to begin his season across three starts and ranks T-4th in the Double-A Northeast League with 28 strikeouts. He is one of two qualified pitchers in the league with a 0.00 ERA (Kyle Bradish, Bowie) and ranks second in the league in batting average against and WHIP.

Somerset's Michael Beltre was named the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week.

Contreras is slated to make his fourth start of the season on Tuesday night when the Curve return to action at Peoples Natural Gas Field to begin a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers).

For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 24, 2021

Roansy Contreras Named Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the Week - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.