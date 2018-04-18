Roanoke's Brad Barone Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

April 18, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced that Brad Barone of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Evansville's Tomas Sholl finished second in the voting.

In backstopping the Rail Yard Dawgs to their first playoff appearance. Barone led the league in shootout wins (four) and save percentage (0.917 - tied). Barone was also third in saves (1,000) and fifth in wins (15), goals against average (2.93) and minutes (1866:31).

SPHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners 2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz 2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem 2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen 2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen 2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators 2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths 2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc 2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge 2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears 2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas 2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths 2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals 2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Coach of the Year on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.