Roanoke's Austyn Roudebush Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

February 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for February 3-9.

Roudebush went 3-0-0, posting a 2.00 goals against average and a 0.928 save percentage as the Dawgs moved into a tie for third place in the SPHL standings.

On Thursday, Roudebush made 28 saves in a 5-3 win over second-place Huntsville. Roudebush continued his steady play in net on Friday, making 24 saves in a 9-2 win over Knoxville. The seventh-year pro closed out his week by stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ice Bears. The victory was Roudebush's 100th SPHL win, third-most in league history and just 11 shy of the SPHL record of 111, set by Peter Di Salvo, who played from 2013-2021.

A native of Toledo, OH. and the 2023 President's Cup Most Valuable Player, Roudebush currently leads SPHL netminders with 20 wins, is second in minutes and shutouts (two - tied), and fifth with a 2.68 goals against average.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Austin Lotz, Birmingham (1-0-0, shutout, 26 saves), Ryan Nolan, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Austin Alger, Huntsville (3 gp, 2g, gwg), Jake Raleigh, Macon (2 gp, 2g, gwg), and Michael McChesney, Peoria (3 gp, 2g, 3a).

