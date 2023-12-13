Roanoke Signs MacDonald, Releases Kreisz

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman John MacDonald has been signed, while forward Bruno Kreisz has been placed on waivers.

MacDonald is currently in his third professional season, having played three games for Roanoke last season and the remainder of his pro games for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks up to this point. This season, the left-shot defenseman has one goal, six assists, and a plus-two rating in seven games played for Danbury. In his first two seasons with the Hat Tricks, MacDonald had 14 goals and 53 assists in 91 regular season games, adding six assists in 10 playoff games for the Hat Tricks last postseason on his way to helping Danbury win the FPHL's Commissioner's Cup as league champions. Prior to his professional career, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native played one season in the EHL for Team Maryland after wrapping up his USHS eligibility.

Kreisz joined the Dawgs this fall for his first season of pro hockey in North America. In 15 games for the Dawgs, the 24 year old center tallied one goal, two assists, and 10 penalty minutes. The Budapest, Hungary native previously played five seasons professionally in the Erste Liga, which features Hungarian and Romanian clubs. At the pro level, Kreisz tallied 32 goals, 45 assists, and 66 penalty minutes over the course of 201 games overseas. The six-foot-two forward also plays for the Hungarian national team, notching two goals and one assist in 12 career games played at the senior international level.

