Roanoke Netminders Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltenders Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Week for January 27-February 2.

The netminders combined to go 2-1-0 with one shutout, allowing only four goals in three games (1.01 gaa) and stopping 92 of 95 shots faced (0.968 save%) as the Rail Yard Dawgs moved into a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Dill got the start in the first of Roanoke's three-game set on Thursday and turned in a solid performance, making 31 saves as the Dawgs rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Huntsville 2-. The following night, it was Roudebush's turn to shine in net, earning his first SPHL shutout as he stopped all 29 Pensacola shots in the Dawgs' 1-0 win. Dill closed out the series on Saturday by stopping 32 of 34 shots in Roanoke's 2-1 loss to the Ice Flyers.

Both netminders have been solid mid-season additions by the Rail Yard Dawgs. Dill has posted a 6-3-1 record since being signed on December 30, recording a 2.56 goals against average and 0.926 save percentage with one shutout. Since joining Roanoke on January 16, Roudebush is 1-0-1 in four appearances with a 1.84 goals against average, 0.941 save percentage and one shutout.

Also nominated: Cole Stallard, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g), Derek Sutliffe, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +3), Donald Olivieri, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Scott Trask, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville (2 gp, 3a), Colton Wolter, Macon (2 gp, 3g, hat trick), Chase Perry, Pensacola (1-0-0, 1 ga, 26 saves), Eric Levine, Peoria (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.950 save%) and Vincent Beaudry, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 1a)

