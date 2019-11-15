Roanoke Falls in Fayetteville, 6-2

November 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell in an early hole that they could not climb out of as they were defeated by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 6-2, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.

The Marksmen struck first in the opening period. Luke Stork and Taylor McCloy gained the zone with a two-on-one rush. Stork fed a saucer pass to McCloy that he tapped past a lunging Michael Stiliadis and the score was 1-0.

Later in the period a Dawgs turnover in the defensive zone led to Fayetteville finding Shane Bednard on the left wing. He carried the puck toward the net and let loose a wrist shot that beat Stiliadis high on the glove side to make it 2-0.

Fayetteville tacked another on in the second when Dylan Vander Esch poked the puck loose and sped down the left wing. His snap shot snuck through Stiliadis on the short side and the lead grew to 3-0. Just over two minutes later, the Marksmen worked the puck around the offensive zone and again found McCloy alone on the back door for a layup that pushed the score to 4-0. That would be it for Stiliadis who was then pulled in favor of Stephen Klein.

Roanoke got on the board in the third while working on a power play. Mac Jansen ripped a wrist shot from the right wing circle that snuck through Danny Tirone's blocker and into the net. It was Jansen's first of the season in his first game of the season and the lead was cut to 4-1.

A few minutes later, Matt O'Dea fed Colton Wolter with a pass that split the defense and sprung him for a breakaway. He carried the puck in deep and snapped a shot past Tirone's blocker to make it 4-2.

Fayetteville was able to answer though with third period goals from Vander Esch and Tim Kielich that nudged the score to its 6-2 final.

Klein made 15 saves on 17 shots in relief, Jansen and Wolter both scored and the Dawgs netted a power play goal for the seventh consecutive game. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 1-6-1 with the loss while Fayetteville improved to 7-0-1. Roanoke will again face the Marksmen on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 5:45 PM.

