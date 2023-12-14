Roanoke Announces Rescheduled Game at Knoxville

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that their game originally scheduled for Friday, December 15 at Knoxville has now been rescheduled for Sunday, January 7. Roanoke will visit the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for a 5 p.m. puck drop to face the Ice Bears.

Knoxville announced that the team was postponing the game initially scheduled for Friday against Roanoke earlier this week, citing a mechanical issue that falls under the Knoxville Civic Coliseum's purview. The Dawgs and the Ice Bears are set to play each other 11 times this season, starting on Tuesday, December 26 at Knoxville.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night, December 16 at 7:05 P.M. EST for Teddy Bear Toss Night at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

