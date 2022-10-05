Roanoke Adds Two Rookies with Elser, Radin

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that Dillon Radin and Jimmy Elser have signed training camp agreements with the organization.

Radin enters his first full professional season with Roanoke after playing in two games for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season. The five-foot-eleven winger scored his first pro goals less than four minutes into his debut with Evansville on March 11 against Birmingham. The Long Beach, New York native signed with Evansville after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin put up an impressive statline of 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside of fellow Dawg Sean Leonard for two seasons.

Elser enters his rookie professional season after spending four years at the University of New England (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot-two forward recorded 15 goals and 14 assists over 68 career collegiate games. Prior to his college days, the Hopewell Junction, New York native played three seasons in the NAHL for both the Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins and the Brookings Blizzard. Over 145 NAHL games, Elser tallied 24 goals, 32 assists, and 255 penalty minutes from 2015-2018.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of October 5, 2022:

Jimmy Elser

Dillon Radin

Brendan Pepe

Dmitry Kuznetsov

Stephen Alvo

Brody Duncan

CJ Stubbs

Travis Broughman

Billy Vizzo

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

