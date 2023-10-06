Roanoke Adds Rookie Aidan Salerno
October 6, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that defenseman Aidan Salerno has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.
Salerno heads to Roanoke for his rookie professional season after playing four years of college hockey at three different schools. The Long Beach, New York native began his career at SUNY-Cortland (NCAA-DIII) as a freshman, transferred to Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-DIII) for his sophomore season, then finished his college playing career with two seasons at SUNY-Brockport (NCAA-DIII). A six-foot-three defenseman, Salerno finished his college career with five goals, 23 assists, and 236 penalty minutes in 74 career games.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.
2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 6:
Stephen Alvo
Billy Roche
Dominiks Marcinkevics
Alex DiCarlo
Jacob Kelly
Steven Leonard
Sean Leonard
Nick Ford
Brendan Pepe
Jordan Xavier
Matt O'Dea
Mac Jansen
Bruno Kreisz
Austyn Roudebush
Dakota Bohn
CJ Stubbs
Justin Vernace
Josh Nenadal
Brody Claeys
Alex Norwinski
Dillon Radin
Aidan Salerno
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- Roanoke Adds Rookie Aidan Salerno - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Roanoke Adds Rookie Aidan Salerno
- Radin Returns to Roanoke
- Local Defenseman Norwinski Invited to Training Camp
- Dawgs Bring Back Brody Claeys
- Nenadal Returns to Roanoke