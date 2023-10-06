Roanoke Adds Rookie Aidan Salerno

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that defenseman Aidan Salerno has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Salerno heads to Roanoke for his rookie professional season after playing four years of college hockey at three different schools. The Long Beach, New York native began his career at SUNY-Cortland (NCAA-DIII) as a freshman, transferred to Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-DIII) for his sophomore season, then finished his college playing career with two seasons at SUNY-Brockport (NCAA-DIII). A six-foot-three defenseman, Salerno finished his college career with five goals, 23 assists, and 236 penalty minutes in 74 career games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 6:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

Brody Claeys

Alex Norwinski

Dillon Radin

Aidan Salerno

