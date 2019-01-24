Roanoke Adds Forward Everett Thompson

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Everett Thompson has been signed to a contract. Additionally, forward Roberts Locans has been placed on waivers.

Thompson joins the Dawgs after opening the season in the FHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds. He has appeared in 26 games for Carolina and has nine goals, seven assists and 75 penalty minutes, the seventh most in the FHL. Thompson is in his first season as a professional and played four seasons of college hockey at Davenport University from 2014-18.

Locans played four games for the Rail Yard Dawgs after signing on January 5.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road this weekend for a pair of games in Alabama against the Birmingham Bulls. Friday's puck drop from the Pelham Civic Complex is scheduled for 7:30 PM CST and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:15 PM CST.

