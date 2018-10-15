Roadrunners Weekly

CURRENT RECORD: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 3-2 W @ San Diego

2-1 W @ Bakersfield

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Goaltending was a strong point in both victories on the road for Tucson. Friday night, Hunter Miska stopped 42 shots in the win over San Diego, the most in a single game for him. On Saturday, Adin Hillturned aside 25/26 for a near flawless effort.

In San Diego, Tucson jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the first 27 minutes, receiving goals from Michael Bunting, Trevor Cheek and Trevor Murphy. Despite two goals and a strong push late from the Gulls, the lead would hold for the first road win of the season.

In Bakersfield, after trailing 1-0 early, Hudson Fasching and Adam Helewka both scored in the final four minutes of the second period to spring Tucson into the lead, one they maintain through the duration of the third.

GAMES THIS WEEK: TONIGHT @ San Jose - 7 p.m. (SAP Center)

Friday vs. Rockford - 7:05 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Rockford - 7:05 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Proforma - Friday, October 19 vs. Rockford (7:05 p.m.)

Roadrunners Give Back Night

Mystery Boxes with specialty Roadrunners items will be sold to benefit the team's charitable foundation.

College Night - One (1) ticket, two (2) drinks and one (1) hat for $25!

All You Can Eat Night - Saturday, October 20 vs. Rockford (7:05 p.m.)

For just $45 you receive one (1) ticket and all you can eat popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, soda and water! Purchase your ticket HERE.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

All broadcasts this week will begin at 6:45 with the Roadrunners Warmup Show on Fox Sports 1450 Tucson and on the iHeart Radio App.

All road games this season can be watched live at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at 1801 N. Stone Ave - the official watch party location of the Roadrunners.

The entire 2018-19 season can be watched live on the all-new AHLTV.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

With three goals already this season Adam Helewka returns to San Jose tonight to face his former team. The forward was acquired this summer from the Sharks organization in exchange for defenseman Kyle Wood.

Through three games this season, of the 27 combined special teams opportunities, Tucson has drawn 20 of them. Additionally, the club is outscoring their opposition 9-4 during five-on-five play.

This weekend, 2017-18 Roadrunners captain Andrew Campbell returns to the old Pueblo as a member of the Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Campbell was traded to Chicago this summer in a deal that brought Vincent Hinostroza and Jordan Oesterle to the Coyotes lineup.

UP I-10:

Last Wednesday night in Anaheim, former Roadrunner Dylan Strome scored the Coyotes first goal of the season, paving the way for the team's first win of the season.

