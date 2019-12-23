Roadrunners Weekly: December 23

CURRENT RECORD:

23-5-0-0 - .821 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 1st- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Saturday vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Sunday vs. Colorado - 5 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

6-3 Win vs. Ontario (Friday)

8-0 Win vs. Ontario (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Roadrunners earned their largest margin of victory in a game ever Saturday, winning by eight in their eighth consecutive victory at Tucson Arena and extending their longest winning streak ever to eight as well.

Forward Hudson Fasching recorded the eighth hat trick in team history in Friday's win.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov earned his first American Hockey League shutout Saturday night.

THEY SAID IT:

"We've got good leadership here. We can plug guys in with any different variation of players. There's very talented players who aren't in our lineup right now but we have a bunch of guys that know their roles." - Defenseman Robbie Russo post-game Friday following the team's overall charisma and what he believes is the recipe to the team's success.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team is now on holiday break and will return Friday before hosting the Colorado Eagles Saturday and Sunday at Tucson Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Post-Game Puck Shot (Children 16 & Under) - Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m. against Colorado

Children 16 & under are invited to come down to the ice post-game and try their hand at shooting on the ice, just like the pros!

Saturday is also our next T-Mobile Kachina Saturday.

Family Night - Sunday, December 29 at 5 p.m. against Colorado

Bring your loved ones for a special 5 p.m. start time at Tucson Arena!

A special ticket package is on sale now including four tickets and four hats for just $80.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests. Happy Hour will return after the holidays on Wednesday, January 8.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App. New editions of the podcast will return Tuesday, January 7 after the holidays.

UP I-10:

Defenseman Jordan Gross earned his first NHL recall last week and then played in his first NHL game Sunday, where he recorded his first NHL point. He was also a plus-three in the game.

