Roadrunners to Hold Stanley Cup Watch Party at Culinary Dropout

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are inviting fans to come together this Saturday, June 1 for a viewing party of Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final.

Starting after 4 p.m. at Culinary Dropout (2543 E. Grant Rd in Tucson), all are encouraged to come join fellow Roadrunners fans and staff for an enjoyable evening of hockey with food and beverage available to purchase. Puck drop between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will take place shortly after 5 p.m.

The comfortable, laid-back atmosphere of Culinary Dropout will feature two specials for the event:

Contests and raffles for prizes, including 2019-20 Arizona Coyotes tickets, will also take place throughout the evening.

For more information on the Tucson Roadrunners, call 866-774-6253 or visit TucsonRoadrunners.com

Mark Your Calendars The fourth season of professional hockey in Southern Arizona will feature games at Tucson Arena on the following dates:

Friday, October 18 - Opening Night

Saturday, October 19 - Opening Weekend

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, January 31

Saturday, February 1

Saturday, November 9 will serve as the club's annual "Salute to the Military Night" and Saturday, February 1 is set to be the final home game before the yearly Gem Show Road Trip.

Additionally, throughout the month of June, the Roadrunners are now accepting $50 non-refundable group deposits for the 2019-20 season! Group benefits include four (4) complimentary tickets to the Roadrunners Opening Night on October 18 and a pair (2) of tickets to an Arizona Coyotes regular season game.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

