Roadrunners to Buy Tucson's Ice Cream Tomorrow Night
April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUSCON, AZ - The following is information regarding tomorrow night's event in which the Roadrunners will be buying ice cream for all at The Hub Ice Creamery on Congress.
Date & Time: Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 245 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Details: The Roadrunners will be purchasing a small ice cream (two scoops with up to two flavors, excluding waffle or sugar cones) for all of Tucson tomorrow night to celebrate the coming WHITEOUT at Tucson Arena.
Dusty, the Rally Runners ice team and Roadrunners staff will be on hand.
