Roadrunners to Buy Tucson's Ice Cream Tomorrow Night

April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUSCON, AZ - The following is information regarding tomorrow night's event in which the Roadrunners will be buying ice cream for all at The Hub Ice Creamery on Congress.

Date & Time: Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 245 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Details: The Roadrunners will be purchasing a small ice cream (two scoops with up to two flavors, excluding waffle or sugar cones) for all of Tucson tomorrow night to celebrate the coming WHITEOUT at Tucson Arena.

Dusty, the Rally Runners ice team and Roadrunners staff will be on hand.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.