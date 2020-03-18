Roadrunners to Auction Darcy Kuemper Jersey

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club will be auctioning the game-worn jersey of goaltender Darcy Kuemper with all proceeds going toward the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson.

The auction, which will begin Thursday, March 19 at Noon and will be hosted on DASH Auction, will allow fans to win the sweater that was worn for just one game by the NHL All-Star when he made a start in Tucson during his conditioning loan on Saturday, February 22.

"During this time of struggle and uncertainty the Roadrunners and Roadrunners Give Back would like to lend a hand to the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson," said Roadrunners Team President Bob Hoffman. "It is very important for us to be as engaged in our community as ever as we come together to support one another through these difficult times."

The auction will close on Saturday, March 22 at 5 p.m.

