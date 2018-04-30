Roadrunners Sign Samuel to Amateur Tryout

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Antoine Samuel to an amateur tryout.

The 20-year-old from St-Eustache, Quebec registered a record of 27-18-2 and a save percentage of .916 this season in time with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Samuel stands at 6'3" - 190 pounds and will join the team immediately.

