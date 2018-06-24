Roadrunners Sign Gennaro to One-Year Contract

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Matteo Gennaro to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

The 21-year-old from St. Albert, Alberta registered 79 points in the Western Hockey League this past season, splitting time with the Calgary Hitmen and Swift Current Broncos. At 6'3" - 198 lbs., Gennaro also tallied 18 points in 26 playoff games en route to Swift Current's WHL Championship.

Originally selected in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets (7th Round - 203 Overall), the left-handed shot becomes the first contracted player for the Roadrunners this summer.

