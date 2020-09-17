Roadrunners, Pima County Schools Team for Reading Program

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today with the Pima County School Superintendent's Office an all-encompassing Reading Program for students in grades 2-4.

"We're so excited to launch this program in Southern Arizona with Pima County Schools," said Roadrunners Team President Bob Hoffman. "We feel that having the Roadrunners involved with the support of the schools will only build more excitement about reading for these young students who are already enthusiastic to learn and discover."

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Tucson Roadrunners. These community partnerships provide that extra support and are vital for student success. One of the most important skills a child can learn is the ability to read. Reading opens the gates to opportunity and joy," said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams.

The Roadrunners are committed to improving literacy in the state of Arizona by offering an incentive-based reading program to teachers at Pima County Schools at no cost. The Roadrunners Reading Program supports existing reading curriculums in grades 2-4 by encouraging students to increase the minutes they spend reading both in school and at home while receiving virtual tools and prizes for their accomplishments.

The top class in each grade for the month will receive a virtual visit from Dusty and the top students will receive 2 tickets to a future Tucson Roadrunners home game. All teachers who submit their spreadsheets on time will also be entered into a drawing to receive 2 tickets to a future Tucson Roadrunners home game. The top class at each grade level at the end of the year will be invited to the Arena for a tour and pizza party.

All information for the program can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Reading.

About Pima County School Superintendent's Office

The Pima County School Superintendent's Office promotes educational excellence through leadership, service, and collaboration. The office proudly supports 150,000+ students in over 330 schools across Pima County.

