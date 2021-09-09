Roadrunners Fan Fest Set for October 3rd

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will host Fan Fest on Sunday, October 3 at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park in Marana.

The 2021 Fan Fest is presented by Rock 102.1 KFMA and ESPN Tucson 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

"We are excited to have Fan Fest once again and welcome our fans in anticipation of the 2021-22 season," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Hockey is right around the corner, and we look forward to providing a fun safe environment for all sport fans in Tucson - Fan Fest is just the start of it!"

The event will begin with Dusty's Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. with other activities going from 10 a.m. - 12 pm. Admission will be free and all attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Fan Fest will include: Face Painters, Bounce Houses, Obstacle Courses, Yard Games, a Dunk Tank, Prizes, Games and more.

Food Trucks on site at the event will include: Fork N Fire, The Sweet Coqui, Kona Ice, The Coffee Cure, Cody Coyote Kettle Corn and others.

Cost of Dusty's Fun Run/Walk is $25 in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/FunRun and $35 the day of the event. All participants in the Fun Run/Walk will receive a Race Day T-Shirt, Raffle Ticket, Roadrunners Souvenir Item and a Ticket Voucher to a Roadrunners home game during the 2021-2022 regular season. All proceeds from the Fun Run/Walk will go to Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

Crossroads at Silver Bell District Park is located at 7548 N Silverbell Road in Marana.

2021 Roadrunners Preseason Schedule

Wednesday, October 6: Henderson at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10: Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 11: Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m.

The Roadrunners open the regular season Friday, October 15 in Stockton with the Home Opening Weekend Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 24 at 4 p.m. against Texas.

Season Tickets; Flex Packages and Half Season Packages, where fans pick 18 games are on sale now at the Roadrunners Ticket Sales Central at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Central. In addition, information on Group Parties, On-Ice Suites and Dusty's Kids Club can be found there as well.

