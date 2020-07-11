Roadrunners Connections to Coyotes Training Camp
July 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - Eight players on the Arizona Coyotes Training Camp roster finished the 2019-2020 AHL season with the Tucson Roadrunners, their American Hockey League affiliate.
Forwards
Brayden Burke
Michael Chaput
Hudson Fasching
Defensemen
Kyle Capobianco
Jordan Gross
Aaron Ness
Goaltenders
Adin Hill
Ivan Prosvetov
Photos By Kate DibildoxPractices for Coyotes Training Camp, presented by Banner Physical Therapy, will begin Monday at Gila River Arena.
In total, 17 of the 32 players on the roster, as noted, have appeared in at least one game for the Roadrunners either on loan or conditioning assignment from the Coyotes.
Arizona Coyotes Assistant General Manager and Tucson Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan will meet with the Tucson media via a ZOOM conference call Monday afternoon. The Roadrunners will also be holding other player/coach media availabilities via ZOOM during the course of Coyotes Training Camp.
Complete Arizona Coyotes Training Camp Roster
Forwards
Number Player
8 Nick Schmaltz
9 Clayton Keller
13 Vinnie Hinostroza
15 Brad Richardson
18 Christian Dvorak (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)
21 Derek Stepan
24 Hudson Fasching
26 Michael Chaput
29 Barrett Hayton (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)
34 Carl Soderberg
36 Christian Fischer (Previously Loaned to Tucson)
40 Michael Grabner
67 Lawson Crouse (Previously Loaned to Tucson)
80 Brayden Burke
81 Phil Kessel
83 Conor Garland (Previously Loaned to Tucson)
91 Taylor Hall
Defensemen
Number Player
4 Niklas Hjalmarsson
6 Jakob Chychrun
23 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
33 Alex Goligoski
42 Aaron Ness
46 Ilya Lyubushkin (Previously Loaned to Tucson)
55 Jason Demers (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)
75 Kyle Capobianco
77 Victor SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m
79 Jordan Gross
82 Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders
Number Player
31 Adin Hill
32 Antti Raanta (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)
35 Darcy Kuemper (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)
50 Ivan Prosvetov
