Roadrunners Connections to Coyotes Training Camp

Tucson, Arizona - Eight players on the Arizona Coyotes Training Camp roster finished the 2019-2020 AHL season with the Tucson Roadrunners, their American Hockey League affiliate.

Forwards

Brayden Burke

Michael Chaput

Hudson Fasching

Defensemen

Kyle Capobianco

Jordan Gross

Aaron Ness

Goaltenders

Adin Hill

Ivan Prosvetov

Photos By Kate DibildoxPractices for Coyotes Training Camp, presented by Banner Physical Therapy, will begin Monday at Gila River Arena.

In total, 17 of the 32 players on the roster, as noted, have appeared in at least one game for the Roadrunners either on loan or conditioning assignment from the Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes Assistant General Manager and Tucson Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan will meet with the Tucson media via a ZOOM conference call Monday afternoon. The Roadrunners will also be holding other player/coach media availabilities via ZOOM during the course of Coyotes Training Camp.

Complete Arizona Coyotes Training Camp Roster

Forwards

Number Player

8 Nick Schmaltz

9 Clayton Keller

13 Vinnie Hinostroza

15 Brad Richardson

18 Christian Dvorak (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)

21 Derek Stepan

24 Hudson Fasching

26 Michael Chaput

29 Barrett Hayton (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)

34 Carl Soderberg

36 Christian Fischer (Previously Loaned to Tucson)

40 Michael Grabner

67 Lawson Crouse (Previously Loaned to Tucson)

80 Brayden Burke

81 Phil Kessel

83 Conor Garland (Previously Loaned to Tucson)

91 Taylor Hall

Defensemen

Number Player

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson

6 Jakob Chychrun

23 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

33 Alex Goligoski

42 Aaron Ness

46 Ilya Lyubushkin (Previously Loaned to Tucson)

55 Jason Demers (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)

75 Kyle Capobianco

77 Victor SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m

79 Jordan Gross

82 Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Number Player

31 Adin Hill

32 Antti Raanta (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)

35 Darcy Kuemper (Past Conditioning Assignment with Tucson)

50 Ivan Prosvetov

