Roadrunners Community Day Saturday, October 10 at TCC

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team will be holding Community Day on Saturday, October 10 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Lot B of the Tucson Convention Center.

The Roadrunners are also excited to welcome Arizona Coyotes President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez who will be in attendance for Community Day.

The Drive-Thru event will allow all fans to enjoy without leaving their vehicles and feature collection of: canned food, bottled water, toys, pet toys and diaper and baby items all to be donated to organizations throughout Southern Arizona. Fans will receive a raffle ticket for each item donated and 100 tickets will be drawn for prizes from the team's Mystery Weekend Jackpot. Prizes will include: game worn jerseys, signed pucks, signed mini sticks, Arizona Coyotes autographed memorabilia and more.

In conjunction with the team's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, the Roadrunners are pleased to welcome Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School who will be performing from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to participate in the following activities from their vehicles: Celebrity Cornhole from your Car, Roadrunners Plinko and the Tucson Wheel of Winning; all for prizes. The team's Mascot Dusty will also be posing for photos with fans in their vehicles that will be available to download online after the Community Day.

Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, will be selling player autographed Kachina sticks for $50. 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available with proceeds going to local organizations in Southern Arizona that align with the team's Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives.

All current guidelines as outlined by the Pima County Health Department will be in place. All event representatives will be wearing face coverings, following all local recommendations, social distancing practices will be in effect and fans driving through are also asked to be in face coverings.

