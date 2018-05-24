Roadrunners 2018-19 Opponents Announced

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared information regarding their 2018-19 schedule today, revealing the opponents the team will face in its third season, beginning in October.

The Roadrunners will face the newest member of the AHL and the Pacific Division, the Colorado Eagles, a team-high 12 times over the course of the upcoming campaign. Serving as the affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, 2018-19 will be the inaugural season for the Eagles, who enter as the league's 31st club.

As for the remainder of divisional play, Tucson will take on the Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda and Stockton Heat a total of eight times each.

For the second consecutive season, the Roadrunners' out-of-division schedule will be highlighted with games against the Chicago Wolves and the Iowa Wild. Additionally, for the first time in team history, the club will host the Rockford IceHogs, affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lastly, the club will eye redemption as they take on the Pacific Division Champion Texas Stars for four contests.

A complete 2018-19 AHL schedule will be released later this summer. For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

