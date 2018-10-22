Roadrunner Weekly

October 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD: 4-1-0-1

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 3-2 SOL @ San Jose

4-3 W (OT) vs. Rockford

5-3 L vs. Rockford

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Roadrunners remain tied for second place in the Pacific Division with a .750 win percentage through six games.

Forward Adam Helewka scored twice last week to move into a tie for third place in the entire American Hockey League with five goals in six games.

Jens Looke returned to the lineup on Friday evening after missing three games due to injury and picked up right where he left of scoring. The Swedish forward now has three goals in three games this season.

Third-year goaltender Adin Hill is a perfect three-for-three after earning his third win in his third start on Friday.

GAMES THIS WEEK: Friday @ Ontario - 7 p.m. (Citizens Business Bank Arena)

Saturday @ San Diego - 7 p.m. (Valley View Casino Center)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

All broadcasts this week will begin at 6:45 with the Roadrunners Warmup Show on Fox Sports 1450 Tucson and on the iHeart Radio App.

All road games this season can be watched live at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at 1801 N. Stone Ave - the official watch party location of the Roadrunners.

The entire 2018-19 season can be watched live on the all-new AHLTV.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

Tucson remains strong at five-on-five play, outscoring their opposition 13-7 through six games.

Recording just 59 penalty minutes thus far this season, the Roadrunners are tied for the third fewest penalty minutes in the AHL.

With their first matchup of the season against Ontario coming Friday night, Tucson is 12-7-1 all-time against the affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

Tuesday and Wednesday following practice. Contact Walt Ruff at walt.ruff@tucsonroadrunners.com for times, road highlights or further interview requests.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

"I Voted" Night - Wednesday, November 7 vs. San Diego (7:05 p.m.)

Day After Election Night Celebration

Buy one, get one free tickets with proof of an "I Voted" Sticker.

Cancer Awareness Night presented by ASHLine - Friday, November 9 vs. San Jose (7:05 p.m.)

Cancer Awareness Night Cowbell Giveaway presented by Fox 11.

Ladies Night (Pregame Chalk Talk, Free Drinks & Snacks presented by Genesis OBGYN.

Salute Our Military Night presented by T-Mobile - Saturday, November 10 vs. San Jose (7:05 p.m.)

Special Military Jerseys will be worn by the team and auctioned off post-game.

Hockey & Hops Pregame Event.

UP I-10:

Thursday night in Chicago, former Roadrunner Lawson Crouse earned his first goal of the season in the Coyotes 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

