'Roaders Sign Talented Lefty Teasley

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the signing of left-handed pitcher Rick Teasley.

Teasley comes to Cleburne with a stellar track record in both international and independent baseball. After pitching in 17 games with as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization during his rookie year in 2013, the native of Fort Pierce, Florida has split the next six seasons between Southern Illinois of the Frontier League and Somerset of the Atlantic League. Along the way, Teasley has won 45 games while adding a no-hitter and perfect game to his resume.

Teasley was selected by the Rays in the 23rd round of the 2013 MLB Draft after wrapping up his collegiate career at Division-II Saint Leo College, where he compiled a 3.54 ERA over three years. The Rays assigned Teasley to Rookie-level Princeton in the Appalachian League, then promoted him to short-season Hudson Valley after just one appearance. Despite finishing the year with a 2.61 ERA over 41.1 innings of work, Teasley was granted his release in the spring of 2014.

Southern Illinois was quick to pounce, signing Teasley less than a month after his release from the Rays organization. Over the next three seasons, Teasley etched his name into the Miners record book as the all-time franchise leader in wins (28), starts (57), and innings pitched (351.0), while placing second in strikeouts (266). He tossed the franchise's first no-hitter on June 5, 2014 against the Joliet Slammers as part of a doubleheader. Teasley's best season came in 2015, when the southpaw went 9-4 with a 2.78 ERA, striking out 105 with just 33 walks in 126.1 innings. Teasley was selected as a Frontier League All-Star the following year, working a scoreless inning for the West Division in the circuit's All-Star Game.

During those three seasons, Teasley made three postseason starts for Southern Illinois and acquitted himself well on each occasion, combining for a 3.79 ERA in 19.0 total innings.

After aging out of the Frontier League, Teasley signed with Somerset for the 2017 season, which proved to be a breakout campaign for the left-hander. After beginning the year in the Patriots bullpen, Teasley joined the rotation and excelled immediately, putting together a stretch of eight starts in which he went 5-1 with a 2.80 ERA over 54.2 innings. He was named the starting pitcher for the Liberty Division in the Atlantic League All-Star Game, and went on to retire the side on just five pitches. Teasley's success caught the attention of international scouts, and his contract was purchased by the ChinaTrust Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Teasley rejoined Somerset for the 2018 campaign, and delivered another strong season. Over the course of 16 appearances (15 starts) covering 80.0 innings, Teasley authored a 3.60 ERA with 71 strikeouts to 24 walks. He returned from a late season injury to bolster Somerset's rotation for the playoff push, picking up the win in Game Four of the Championship Series against the Long Island Ducks with five sparkling innings. In 2019, Teasley made 17 starts for the Patriots, finishing 6-3 with a 4.20 ERA. He made history on July 26 by tossing nine perfect innings against Long Island, but Somerset failed to score a run and ultimately lost the game 1-0 in 10 innings. It was the first performance in Atlantic League history in which a starter has retired all 27 hitters faced.

In the offseason, Teasley has taken his talents to Australia in 2015, 2016, and this past winter. He was selected as 2020 Northeast Division Pitcher of the Year in the ABL after posting a 2.14 ERA in ten appearances. He allowed only 28 hits in 33.2 innings and walked just nine.

The signing of Teasley gives the Railroaders 12 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

