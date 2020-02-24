'Roaders Add Rookie Utility Pogue

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the signing of infielder Colton Pogue.

2020 will serve as the third professional season for Pogue, having spent time in the Washington Nationals organization and with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. The 24-year old was drafted by the Nationals in the 29th Round of the 2018 MLB Draft after two excellent seasons at Division-II Pittsburg State University, where he hit a combined .377 with a 1.064 OPS.

Pogue was assigned to the Nationals Gulf Coast League affiliate after his selection in the draft and played well, posting a .281/.347/.363 slash line over 42 games. He was promoted to Low-A Auburn for the start of the 2019 season, but was released after just six games with the club. Southern Illinois signed Pogue a short time later, with Pogue ultimately recording three hits in 14 at-bats for the Miners.

A native of Blue Springs, Missouri, Pogue began his college career with two seasons at Division-I Western Illinois University. As a true freshman, Pogue led the Leathernecks in doubles (11), total bases (68), and extra-base hits (14), posting a .262 batting average. The following year he slashed .230/.342/.377, nearly doubling his walk rate while adding five steals.

Pogue transferred to Pittsburg State prior to the 2017 season, and quickly entrenched himself as the Gorillas starting shortstop and leadoff hitter. He earned All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honorable Mention that season, posting an impressive .354 batting average to go along with 18 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. The following campaign, Pogue established himself as one of the most complete hitters in the country, bludgeoning opposing pitchers to the tune of a .400/.494/.641 slash line (1.135 OPS). His .400 average finished third in the conference, and Pogue was rewarded with a Second Team All-Region selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association. Teaming with current Railroaders outfielder Hunter Clanin and former Railroaders pitcher Cody White, Pogue helped Pitt State to a 33-21 overall record as a senior and an appearance in the NCAA Division-II Regionals.

The signing of Pogue gives the Railroaders 15 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

