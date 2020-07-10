Road Warriors, Wild Things Win on Day 2 at Wild Things Park

WASHINGTON, Pa. - In a rain-shortened first game, the Steel City Slammin' Sammies fell to the Road Warrior Black Sox, 7-5, before the Washington Wild Things took game two over the Baseball Brilliance Black Sox by a final of 9-7. Through play Friday, all four teams in the Washington summer pod are 1-1.Â

The Black Sox scored the first two runs of the first game of the day in the second. V Desai tripled home a pair to get things going before the Slammin' Sammies responded with a run in their half of the frame when John Sansone scored on a wild pitch. The Road Warriors added two more in the third on a two-run homer by Chris Salvey. After a fifth-inning run by the Black Sox, the Slammin' Sammies plated three in the fifth. Robbie Thorburn tripled and scored on a single by Joe Campagna. Russ Olive then left the yard with a two-run shot.

Lucas Herbert tied the game in the sixth with a home run before the Black Sox retook the lead for good with two in the seventh. The top of the ninth was completed, but before the home half could get going, rain caused the contest to be called as an official game after eight innings, as the top of the ninth was retracted.Â

In the second game, after a 47-minute rain delay at the outset of the contest, the Baseball Brilliance Sox got a three-run home run from Jacob Bockelie in the first to leap out to a 3-0 lead. Hector Roa then lifted a two-run home run to right field to cut the deficit to one for the Wild Things in the second. The Sox scored again in the third before Roa doubled in a run to answer in the third.

Baseball Brilliance then scored again in the fourth. EP Reese tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth. A passed ball gave the Things a 6-5 lead. The lead was extended with a sac fly by Chris Kwitzer. Joe Fernando and Reese drove in runs in the fifth, which ended the scoring for Washington on the night. The Sox scratched across two in the eighth before Zach Strecker came on and got his first save of the summer in the ninth.Â

Tomorrow, the Wild Things play the Black Sox at 3 p.m. and the Slammin' Sammies host Baseball Brilliance at 7 p.m. Tickets are available atÂ www.washingtonwilthings.comÂ and a live stream is available atÂ livestream.com/WildThings. View the box scores from the games below and view cumulative stats for each team by clicking the "stats" tab on the home page of the website.Â

