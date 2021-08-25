Road Trip Ends as River Cats Walk-Off Rainiers, 2-1

August 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (54-42) fell victim to a walk-off homer by a player who began the season with them on Thursday night at Sacramento. A sour way to end the series, especially following a masterful effort from Rainiers starter Darren McCaughan in a no-decision.

Tacoma broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning: Marcus Wilson singled, and eventually scored after Dillon Thomas and Donovan Walton each walked, setting up a Jantzen Witte RBI groundout.

McCaughan was superb on Thursday, matching his career-high with nine strikeouts over 6.2 IP. The right-hander allowed only three hits and a run that was earned, and did not walk a batter. McCaughan threw 57 of his 78 pitches for strikes, and did not allow any baserunners in innings three through seven, retiring 12 in a row.

The River Cats (41-54) did not break through until a Mike Tauchman sac fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. Justin Grimm relieved McCaughan and stranded runners on the corners with a groundout to end the inning, preserving the 1-1 tie.

In the bottom of the ninth however, former Rainier and Mariner Braden Bishop blasted his ninth homer of the season for Sacramento, a solo shot to right-center field to walk off Tacoma and split the six-game series.

Tacoma is now four games back of Reno for the division lead, after their 6-5 win in 10 innings at Salt Lake.

Following an off day Wednesday, the Rainiers will be back in action Thursday at Cheney Stadium, to open a six-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees. RHP Ryan Weber (Tacoma) and LHP Brian Johnson are the scheduled starting pitchers.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.