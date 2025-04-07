ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP!: MASL Monday Breaks Down the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs

April 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Join Alex, Phil, and special guest Joseph Reina as they dissect the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Ron Newman Cup playoffs. The trio analyzes the thrilling matchups and shares their expert insights on every contest in San Diego. With the San Diego Sockers and Chihuahua Savage facing off in the Ron Newman Cup finals, they're also previewing what promises to be an epic championship showdown. Plus, they review all the action-packed quarterfinal matchups. Don't miss this in-depth analysis of the MASL playoffs!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2025

Sockers Dominate Blast to Advance to Finals - San Diego Sockers

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.