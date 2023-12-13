Road Game against Knoxville Ice Bears Postponed

December 13, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears announced Wednesday, December 13 that the Friday, December 15 game against Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be postponed until a later date that has yet to be determined. The Ice Bears cited that the postponement is due to a mechanical issue that falls under Knoxville Civic Coliseum's purview. The Quad City at Knoxville game on December 16 has also been postponed.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, December 16 at 7:05 P.M. EST for the Teddy Bear Toss Night sponsored by Gillespie Allstate Agencies with K92. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and other new stuffed animals to donate to local charities. Single game tickets are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.