RJ Davis Put on a SHOW for South Bay with a Career-High 45 PTS!
Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2026
- San Diego Clippers Complete Two-Game Sweep with Rout of College Park Skyhawks - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Defeat Salt Lake City, 146-104 - South Bay Lakers
- Iowa Wolves Split Set with 127-123 Overtime Win over Santa Cruz Warriors - Iowa Wolves
- Legends Erase Double-Digit Deficit in Comeback Win over Skyforce - Texas Legends
- Stars Fall to South Bay Lakers in El Segundo to Close out Double-Header - Salt Lake City Stars
- Peterson Flirts with Triple-Double as Cruise Halt Charge's Winning Streak - Motor City Cruise
- Herd Drops to Capital City - Wisconsin Herd
- Charge Streak Snapped - Cleveland Charge
- Hustle Lose 131-117 to Cleveland Charge - Memphis Hustle
- Big Second Half Leads Maine Celtics to Win - Maine Celtics
- Series Preview: at Texas Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Maine Celtics: January 31, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Swarm Game against Windy City Bulls Postponed to Monday at 12 p.m. - Greensboro Swarm
