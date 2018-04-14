Rizzo Gives Nuts Their First Walk-Off of the Year

Modesto, CA. - Joe Rizzo delivered the Modesto Nuts their first home win with a 4-3 walk-off triumph over the Visalia Rawhide in ten innings at John Thurman Field on Friday night.

Playing with the new extra-innings rules for the first time, the Rawhide (5-4) took advantage in the top of the tenth when Ramon Hernandez drove in Pavin Smith with a RBI single. Seth Elledge (W, 1-0) was able to work around two more baserunners to allow just the unearned run to score. Elledge went two innings and allowed just one single and only the unearned run.

In the bottom of the tenth, Manny Pazos walked against reliever Keegan Long (L, 0-1) to put two runners on for the Nuts (3-6). After a sacrifice bunt, Evan White drove in the game-tying run with a fielder's choice when he rolled a groundball to shortstop. Camden Duzenack tried to get the out at third, but Pazos slid in safely to put runners at the corners. Joe Rizzo walked it off for the Nuts when he hit a groundball to second. Instead of coming home, Raymel Flores tried to turn an inning-ending double play, but Rizzo beat the relay throw to first to give the Nuts the win and to tie the four-game series at a win a piece.

Danny Garcia started for the Nuts and struck out eight over six innings of work. Riley Smith was knocked out in the sixth inning when the Nuts erased a two-run deficit. Nick Zammarelli drove in the first run with a sac fly. Jhombeyker Morales blooped a RBI double to tie the game.

Game three of the four-game series with the Rawhide is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

