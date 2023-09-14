Rivets Ranked Among Top Attendance Leaders for the 2023 Season by Ballpark Digest

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce their impressive ranking in attendance for the 2023 season by Ballpark Digest. Out of 160 teams, the Rockford Rivets secured the 53rd spot, with a total attendance of 38,386 fans and an average attendance of 1,097 per game. This remarkable achievement reflects the Rivets' strong connection with their loyal fan base.

Comparing these numbers to the 2022 season, where the Rivets attracted 31,463 fans with an average of 874 per game, it's evident that the team has seen substantial growth in their attendance. There was a notable 0.26 increase in attendance between the two seasons, highlighting the team's efforts in engaging their community and enhancing the overall fan experience.

"We are thrilled to see the significant increase in attendance for the 2023 season," said General Manager, Steve Malliet. "This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans and the hard work put in by our team on and off the field."

The Rockford Rivets are committed to building on this success and are excited about the prospect of further increasing these numbers for the upcoming 2024 season. The team recognizes the importance of fan engagement and plans to continue offering an exceptional experience for both new and returning supporters.

As the 2023 season comes to a close, the Rockford Rivets express their gratitude to their dedicated fan base, whose enthusiasm and support have contributed significantly to the team's achievements. The Rivets look forward to an even more exciting and successful 2024 season, where they aim to set new records in attendance and continue to make their community proud.

READ THE FULL STORY FROM BALLPARK DIGEST HERE: https://ballparkdigest.com/2023/09/07/analyzing-the-2023-summer-collegiate-attendance-figures/

