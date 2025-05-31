Rivets Bounce Back from Loss to Win Game One of Doubleheader against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - It was an on-base party in game one of the double-header as the Rockford Rivets defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-3.

After last night's game got pushed back to today, the Rivets were hungry for the win. Rockford loaded the bases four times in Saturday afternoon's affair. The Rivets went down three runs early in the game, but strong hitting to go along with patient at-bats allowed the Rivets to come right back and grow a huge lead. The bullpen continues to accelerate as they once again give up no runs.

The Rafters struck first via the long ball in the third. Rafters' first baseman Drew Thompson hit a three-run home run to open the scoring and the Rivets went down early.

Right-hander Luke Guest (Northern Colorado) got the start for the Rivets in game one of the doubleheader. He previously had experience out of the bullpen, pitching one scoreless inning on opening day versus the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Guest struggled with the Rafters' bats, going 2.2 IP, giving up four hits and three earned runs. He will look to have a better outing in future games for the Rivets.

The Rivets got on the board in the top of the fourth inning due to Adison Worthman (Parkland) stealing third, which caused an error on the throw. Worthman cruised into home and the Rafters' lead was cut to two runs.

The Rivets loaded the bases with two outs in both the first and the fourth innings. They continue to put runners into good positions to score, as they have all season long. No hits occurred in either position, and the Rivets remained behind the Rafters.

Once again, the Rivets loaded the bases, this time in the top of the fifth inning. No hits occurred, but much like Thursday's game versus the Green Bay Rockers, the Rivets were still able to score. WT Jones (Seminole State (OK)) and Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley) drew back-to-back walks, and the Rivets tied up the Rafters at 3-3.

Rockford continued to get runners on base with singles from both Tate Shimao (Hawaii) and Tommy Townsend (Butler). Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) came up with runners on the corners and laid down a sacrifice bunt. Shimao scored, and the Rivets took the lead 4-3.

The Rivets were broken records today on the basepaths, loading them up again in the seventh inning. A double play left runners on second and third with AJ Malzone (Wabash Valley) at the plate. Malzone hit a single up the middle and both runners scored, giving the Rivets a 6-3 lead.

The run party didn't stop in the eighth inning. Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) came up with two runners in scoring position and hit a single to left, scoring both. The Rivets extended their lead to five runs.

The bullpen continued to do what they have been doing so far this season, locking it down. Porter Conn (Kansas) came in for Guest and pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no runs. The real dominance out of the pen came from Aidan Wagley (Ecclesia)

Wagley followed up his scoreless three innings from Tuesday's matchup with Traverse City with five scoreless innings today. He came into the game in the fifth and didn't leave the mound. The left-hander struck out six and held things down as the Rivets grew their lead and eventually finished the game off.

Felix had himself a day at the plate. The outfielder went 3-3 with a double, two singles, two walks and an RBI to go along with three runs scored. Better hitting at the plate from the Rivets in game one of this doubleheader.

The Rivets continue to play on Saturday as game two of the doubleheader will begin shortly. After this series, the Rivets will travel to Kenosha for one game before returning home to play the Kingfish again.







