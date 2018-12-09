Rivermen Topple Havoc Sunday

December 9, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen held the Huntsville Havoc to 10 shots on goal and earned a 3-0 victory over the defending President's Cup Champions Sunday afternoon at Carver Arena. The win, Peoria's second in a row, improves the Rivermen to 11-1-3 on the season before Thursday morning's matchup against the Quad City Storm.

Peoria opened the game's scoring with a power-play tally early in the first period. With Havoc defender Pat Condon in the box for tripping, Rivermen center Joseph Wimar sent the pick from atop the left-wing circle of the Havoc zone to the left corner, and Justin Greenberg's pass across the net-front was one-timed by Peoria winger Vincent Beaudry past Havoc netminder Mike DeLaVergne. For the 1-0 lead at 4:17 of the opening frame.

Peoria doubled their lead with a goal late in the game's middle period. With play ongoing in the Havoc zone, Peoria winger Alec Hagaman took a loose puck atop the right circle and fired a shot netward. Widmar redirected the puck from ice level up over the shoulder of DeLaVergne, and under the crossbar, for a 2-0 edge at 17:52 of the second period.

Peoria put the game away at 17:31 of the third period. With DeLaVerge on his way to the bench for an extra attacker, Rivermen defenseman Guillaume Naud stole the puck in his own zone, carried into neutral ice, and fired it into the net for the 3-0 final score.

Rivermen goaltender Stephen Klein earned his second pro shutout between the pipes, stopping all 10 shots on goal he faced. With the win, Klein improves to 6-1-0 on the season and in his pro career.

Notes: Naud recorded a goal for the second straight game after he did not score a goal in his first 13 outings...Widmar recorded his 13th assist of the season to take over sole possession of the league lead...The multi-point game marked Widmar's third straight such performance...The Rivermen return to action Thursday morning when they host their 10:30 AM Education Day Game against the Quad City Storm...The broadcast of the game can be heard, starting with the pregame show, at 10:10, at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/

Group, single game, and season tickets for Peoria's 37th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.