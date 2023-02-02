Rivermen to Participate in Pekin Floor Hockey Clinic

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are happy to announce that they will participate in a youth floor hockey clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Pekin on Tuesday, February 7 from 5:15 pm to 6:45 pm. Rivermen players Zach Wilkie, Ben Assad, Cayden Cahill, Joseph Drapluk, Cale List, and Braydon Barker will be on hand to teach the fundamentals of teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship through the sport of hockey. While at the same time introducing the game to new fans.

This event is open to the media, questions, and inquiries are encouraged and can be directed to Jason Ruff at 309-680-3810.

Located at 1101 Veerman St, in Pekin, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pekin has provided local-area youth opportunities they may not have provided to them to become caring, responsible, and productive citizens. They offer a wide range of sports activities for children including Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, Floor hockey, and Girls' volleyball.

The Peoria Rivermen are in their 41st season in Peoria and are the defending President's Cup Champions of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Their next home game will be on Friday, February 17 at 7:15 pm against the Macon Mayhem at Carver Arena.

