Rivermen Submit Protected List Ahead of 2021-22 Season

May 22, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







Peoria, IL - After being idle during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 SPHL season, the Peoria Rivermen are set to ice a full lineup in a return to play this fall. The beginning steps include submitting a 13 player protected list to the league office, which Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel did Friday morning.

The following players have been protected by the Rivermen:

Goaltender: Eric Levine

Defensemen: Jake Hamilton, Brandon McMartin, Nick Neville

Forwards: Alec Baer, Cody Dion, Jordan Ernst, Alec Hagaman, Robin Hoglund, Darren McCormick, Mitch McPherson, Zach Nieminen, JM Piotrowski

Players placed on a protected list have their SPHL playing rights attached to the respective team. This does not prevent players from playing affiliated hockey, going overseas, or retiring.

The Rivermen protected five of their players from the 2019-20 season that were active with other clubs during this past campaign. Alec Bear centered the Birmingham Bulls, while Peoria captain Alec Hagaman, along with Jordan Ernst, Darren McCormick, and Nick Neville were members of the President's Cup Champion-Pensacola Ice Flyers. Hagaman was named the Playoff MVP after scoring three goals in the two game sweep of the Macon Mayhem. Other players of note include Eric Levine, who was named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2019-20 season. JM Piotrowski, who signed with Peoria in the 2020 offseason after playing for Birmingham, has also been protected.

Join the new wave of Rivermen hockey by becoming a 2021-22 season ticket holder! Click here for more information. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2021

Rivermen Submit Protected List Ahead of 2021-22 Season - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.