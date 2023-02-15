Rivermen, SPHL Announce Scheduling Changes

PEORIA, IL - The Southern Professional Hockey League and the Peoria Rivermen announced changes to the remaining 2022-23 schedule with the recent news of the Vermilion County Bobcats ceasing operations.

All currently scheduled Rivermen home games will remain as previously scheduled, though any that had previously been scheduled with Vermilion County will now have new opponents. These include the contests on Sunday, March 12 (now against the Evansville Thunderbolts), Sunday, March 26 (now against the Quad City Storm), and both Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 (now against the Pensacola Ice Flyers).

The following games have been removed from Peoria's remaining schedule and will not be played: Friday, March 3 at Vermilion County, Friday, March 17 at Vermilion County, and Saturday, March 18 at Vermilion County.

In addition, the Rivermen will now have three road games added, those being on Sunday, March 5 in Evansville, Saturday, March 25 in Quad City, and Tuesday, April 4 also in Quad City.

In total, the Rivermen will have 19 games remaining on their schedule, which will come out to 57 games played for the entirety of the regular season.

Peoria is back at home this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Carver Arena against the Macon Mayhem. Face-off for Friday and Saturday is set for 7:15 pm, and Sunday for 3:15 pm.

