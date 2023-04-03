Rivermen Sign Two Ahead of Final Weekend of Regular Season

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have signed forward Philip Elgstam and defenseman Adam Eby to professional tryout contracts. They will be available for this week's games against Quad City and Pensacola.

Philip Elgstam, a native of Stockholm in Sweden, will make his professional debut with the Rivermen this week. He most recently played with Norwich University at the Division III level from 2019 to 2023. The right-winger had 44 points in 69 games at the colligate level.

In addition, the Rivermen have also signed Adam Eby. A defenseman from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Eby is a veteran of the now-defunct Vermilion County Bobcats during both seasons of their operation in the SPHL. In addition, Eby has seen action in the ECHL with the Reading Royals. Before starting his professional career, Eby played for Elmira College at the Division III level from 2017 to 2022.

The Rivermen are in their final week of the regular season this week. They will head on the road to take on Quad City on Tuesday before welcoming the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the final regular season weekend series on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.

