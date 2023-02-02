Rivermen Sign Jack Berry and Joe Widmar

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen announced this week the signing of two key veterans to the roster, goaltender Jack Berry and forward Joseph Widmar.

A native of Northbrook, IL Widmar boasts six years of professional hockey experience in North America and Europe. A vast majority of Widmar's experience comes from the ECHL level where he has appeared in 154 games, netting 77 total points. Widmar first suited up for the Rivermen during the 2017-18 season where he was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team. He also suited up for Peoria again during the 2018-19 campaign. Widmar played in six games for the Quad City Storm during the 2019-20 season. In just 57 SPHL games, Widmar has accumulated 66 points (16 goals, 50 assists). Widmar spent most of this season in the ECHL with a number of teams including Norfolk, Allen, Florida, and Iowa.

Standing tall at 6'1, 212 lbs, Widmar also boasts two years of division I college hockey experience at the University of Massachusetts from 2015-2017.

Jack Berry played his first year with the Rivermen during their 40th season in 2021-22. Berry played in 15 games for the Rivermen during the regular season, accumulating an 8-3-3 record and a 2.24 goals-against-average with a .921 save percentage. His finest hour though came in the playoffs where he was the goaltender of decision for nine of Peoria's 10 playoff games. Berry backstopped the Rivermen 6 wins in the playoffs, enough to capture the franchise's first President's Cup title in league history and first championship in 22 years. For his efforts, Berry was named the 2022 SPHL Playoff MVP.

Besides his accolades with Odessa, Berry has seen action with several ECHL teams in his short professional career and has been playing with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL for most of this season. Berry played for four years at the Division I college level with the University of Wisconsin from 2016-2020.

