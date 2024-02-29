Rivermen Sign Goaltender Dysen Skinner, Defenseman Christian Dahl

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen signed goaltender Dysen Skinner and defensemanChristian Dahl to the active roster ahead of their weekend series hosting the Birmingham Bulls.

Skinner, a native of Billings, Montana, comes to Peoria following four years with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons playing at the Division III college level. In four years with the Falcons, Skinner led the Falcons to 31 victories while boasting a .918 save percentage and a 2.12 goals-against-average. In this past year alone Skinner boasted a .930 save-percentage and 1.77 goals-against-average with three shutouts while boasting an 8-4-2 record. Skinner played his junior hockey for two years with the North Iowa Bulls of the NA3HL and the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL. This will be Skinner's first action at the professional level.

The Rivermen have also signed defenseman from St. Peters, Missouri in Christian Dahl. Dahl recently played five seasons at the Division III college hockey level with three of these seasons coming at the State University of New York in Plattsburgh (SUNY-Plattsburgh). Two more seasons were played by Dahl most recently at Alvernia University. In his last two years, Dahl notched two goals and seven assists, his best at the collegiate level. Dahl played his junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Minnesota Magicians and the Topeka Pilots.

The Rivermen will be hosting the Birmingham Bulls this Friday and Saturday night in a battle between the first and second-place teams in the SPHL. Friday night is Blackhawks Night, presented by CaseIH. Saturday is Star Wars Night where the Rivermen will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys while inducting former goaltender Ben Bishop into the Rivermen Hall of Fame. The first 1000 fans in the building on Saturday will receive a free Rivermen replica jersey. Tickets for both games are available for purchase via the Rivermen office by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

