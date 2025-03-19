Rivermen Sign Forward Kylar Fenton and Defenseman Fletcher Anderson

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Kylar Fenton and forward Fletcher Anderson to the active roster ahead of their weekend series in Huntsville and Pensacola.

Fenton, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has finished his four years of college hockey with Gustavus Adolphus College at the Division III level. Fenton netted 25 points in 92 games. Before starting his collegiate career, Fenton played two years in the North American Hockey League with the Maine Mariners and the Chippewa Steel.

Anderson, a native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, in Canada, played four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at the Division III college level. Anderson netted 111 points (47 goals, 64 assists) in 107 games with the Pointers. Anderson was a two-time conference champion with the Pointers and a two-time conference player of the year in the WIAC. Anderson started his professional career this season playing three games with the Norfolk Admirals earning one assist at the ECHL level. Anderson played juni or hockey with the Odessa Jackalopes in the NAHL.

The Rivermen will be on the road this weekend. This Friday and Saturday, they will take on the Huntsville Havoc in Alabama, in a battle between the top two teams in the SPHL. On Sunday, they will travel to Pensacola, Florida, to take on the Ice Flyers to close out the weekend.

